e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 2 days later

Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 2 days later

Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi was wading in the river with two of his brothers and a friend when a sudden surge swept him away while the others escaped.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found near Brahmpur village in Dera Bassi on Tuesday, two days after he was swept away by the surging waters of the Ghaggar river after heavy rain.

Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi was wading in the river with two of his brothers and a friend on Sunday when a sudden surge swept him away while the others escaped.

His parents are from Bihar and work as labourers in Dera Bassi.

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday last week led to various rivulets breaching embankments in the area, inundating homes and flooding streets.

“We found the body on Tuesday, which was cremated as the father of the deceased said in a statement that his son had accidentally slipped into the river,” said Arshdeep Singh, police post incharge, Mubarakpur.

Children of families living close by play dangerously close to the banks of the Ghaggar even though there is a ban on bathing in the river during the monsoon.

However, with no supervision, such accidents take place regularly.

tags
top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In