Book CTU bus tickets on mobile app from January 27

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:39 IST

Come January 27, passengers of long-route buses, operated by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, will be able to book their tickets online as well as on the mobile app “CTU Musafir”.

The mobile app will not only allow them to book tickets, but also let them choose bus seats from the vacant options.

A senior CTU official said 80% of the seats will be reserved for online bookings, while the remaining will be available for over-the-counter purchase.

“Besides helping passengers book tickets on the move, it will also allow real-time tracking of the bus and trip updates. In case the passengers want to cancel their journey, they can do so through the mobile app, and thereafter, track the refund of the ticket amount on the app itself,” the official added.

While the mobile app is only for long-route buses, similar facility for local CTU buses will soon be provided under the Intelligent Transport System.