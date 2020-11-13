e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Boosting sports infra: 1,185 govt schools in Ludhiana dist to get Rs 68 lakh

Boosting sports infra: 1,185 govt schools in Ludhiana dist to get Rs 68 lakh

As many as 994 primary schools will receive Rs 5,000 each and 191 middle schools will receive Rs 10,000 each

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/ Getty images
Representative image/ Getty images
         

The central government has released grants of Rs 68 lakh to 1,185 government schools in the district to boost their sports infrastructure.

As many as 994 primary schools will receive Rs 5,000 each to buy sporting goods. The funds can be utilised to purchase equipment such as skipping ropes, softballs, frisbees, plastic bats and balls and footballs.

A total of 191 government middle schools will receive Rs 10,000 each.

All details of the equipment purchased will be noted down in the stock register. Then, the school principal will send the utility certificate of grants to the DPI elementary office within one month of issue of funds.

While purchasing the equipment, the age group of the students must be kept in mind, so that required items can be bought.

The district education officers, elementary and secondary, have been directed to ask school heads to utilise this grant as instructed, and if any amount is not used, they can return it to the head office.

DEO (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said: “The primary school head teachers will be instructed to utilise the grants as directed. This will boost the sports infrastructure and students will be able to practice various games as per their area of interest.”

