Boy’s death in 2017 mishap: Court lets off Mohali-based retired brigadier

Was driving the vehicle that hit a welder’s son in Chandigarh Industrial Area

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district court has acquitted 76-year-old brigadier, BS Sandhu (retd), a Mohali resident in a case related to rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

The case dates back to April 26, 2017, when a first information report was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The report was registered on the complaint of one Laxman Kumar, a resident of Hallomajra, Chandigarh, who said he works as a welder in Phase 9, Industrial Area, Mohali.

He said he had three sons and on April 24, 2017, his youngest son, Rahul was playing near Poultry Farm, Phase 1, Industrial Area.

He said he went to pick up his son from the poultry farm and called him from divider of the road and while his son was crossing the road, a white car, which was speeding, came from the Tribune Chowk side towards poultry farm and hit him.

He said a turbaned man came out of the car and revealed his identity as BS Sandhu. He picked up his son and took them to GMCH-32, the complainant said.

Later, an FIR was registered and later charges were framed against him under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of IPC. However, after arguments the court acquitted him of all the charges.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:03 IST

