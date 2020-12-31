BSF seizes 5kg heroin in Ferozepur sector

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:05 IST

FEROZEPUR: The personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized 5kilogram heroin from Ferozepur sector after noticing movement across the fencing on Monday.

As per information, troopers of 29 battalion of the BSF posted at Ghatti Maste border out post (BoP) under Ferozepur sector on the wee hours heard some noise from across the fencing and challenged the intruders but they did not pay heed.

BSF personnel then opened fire on them, however, suspected smugglers managed to flee the spot taking advantage of dense fog.

In the meantime, a search operation was launched by the BSF in the area. During the drive, the BSF personnel recovered 10 packets containing 5.19kg heroin buried in an agricultural field near the fence.

Sandeep Channan, DIG, BSF, acknowledged the seizure.

Recoveries and apprehensions this year

Earlier, personnel of the BSF had also seized 227.7kg heroin, 1.139 kg opium, 12 weapons of different types, 468 ammunition of various calibers, 18 mobile phones, 21 Pakistani SIM cards and 18 Indian SIM cards, besides apprehending 11 smugglers and 83 intruders trying to cross the border illegally.