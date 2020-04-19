BSNL launches Covid helpline in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:51 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Chandigarh, has started a Covid-19 helpline “1075” for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and augmented its pre-existing helplines in the tricity by adding more lines. Besides, the infrastructure has been upgraded to deal with 1.5 times the traffic of a normal day to aid work from home requirements. Requests for changing landline, broadband and mobile connections can be sent via e-mail or by contacting 94170-44088 for north Chandigarh, 94175-55522 for south Chandigarh, 94658-41119 for Mohali and 94631-11492 for Panchkula. For mobile related issues, contact 94172-36600.