Home / Chandigarh / Cache of illegal liquor seized from SAD leader’s tubewell in Patiala

Cache of illegal liquor seized from SAD leader’s tubewell in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 13:05 IST
Vishal Rambani
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times/Patiala
An excise officer was also called on the spot.(HT PHOTO )
         

Days after the Punjab Police busted an illegal liquor bottling plant being run by Congress leaders, another cache of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) was seized from the tubewell of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader on Monday night.

The tubewell is owned by former SAD panchayat samiti member Darshan Singh of Pabri village.

The Punjab Police and the excise department took joint action against the liquor mafia. Patiala superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “Acting on a tip off, police under the command of Ghanour deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh raided the tubewell-cum-storeroom and unearthed a sizeable quantity of neutral ethanol in 20 drums and few empty drums in Pabri village under the Kheri Gandian police station in Patiala.

An excise officer was also called on the spot.

A case was registered and an investigation is in progress. ENA is the raw material used to make liquor.

