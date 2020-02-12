Cambridge International school prepares future-ready citizens

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:38 IST

Schools play a very important role in the society as they facilitate the education of future citizens of the nation. It is here that they acquire skills, knowledge and a sense of responsibility towards the society. I am fortunate to be a part of a school that follows these ideals–Cambridge International School, Dasuya, Hoshiarpur.

Our school is an English medium day-cum-boarding school. It offers both CBSE and Cambridge curriculum.

It is widely recognised for its high academic standards and is equally renowned for its range of extra-curricular activities and sports.

Keeping up with the rapidly changing modern world, it not only imparts technological skills but also conducts elaborate career counselling and development

programmes. It aims to prepare future-ready citizens.

Teachers here identify and evaluate each student’s aptitude. Based on this, a specific programme of learning is developed for each child. Teachers use innovative strategies in the class to stimulate our desire to learn.

Learning is not confined to theoretical study. We have well-equipped laboratories for every subject where we conduct experiments. This helps us develop practical skills in the subject. The school organises extra-curricular activities ranging from debates and elocutions to music, dance and drama.

Our school has large playgrounds with synthetic turfs and well-maintained swimming pools. Professional coaches from institutions such as Harbhajan Singh Institute for Cricket and National Basketball Association of the United States guide and train us. Several of my friends have won medals in different sports meets organised at the state and national level.

Our campus is secured with a fool proof security system consisting of a network of CCTV cameras, elaborate security checks and GPS enabled transportation, which keep our parents assured of our safety and security.

I am proud to be a Cambrian and will cherish its memories when I leave it as a skilled, knowledgeable and confident professional ready to take on the world.

(The author is Anshul Rana, a Class 12 student of Cambridge International School, Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. Views expressed here are personal.)