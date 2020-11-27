e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Can’t assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating

Can’t assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating

The doctor had sought transfer of the probe to outside the Chandigarh Police’s jurisdiction or any other agency.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it cannot be assumed that public servants will manoeuvre a crime investigation in favour of people in their social circle.

The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash made the observation while dismissing a plea with allegations against former Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) TS Luthra and former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana by a city-based doctor, Mohit Dhawan.

Dhawan had sought transfer of a probe into a cheating case registered against him on September 21 to outside the Chandigarh Police’s jurisdiction or any other agency.

He was booked in two cheating cases, one in 2017 on the complaint of Gertrude D’Souza, a US citizen, who had got a dental implant procedure done at his clinic in 2017, and another in September this year on the complaint of another woman, Enid Nayabundi, from Nairobi, Kenya.

Dhawan alleged that he was a victim of malice, vendetta and extortion, unleashed by Asthana, who was known to D’Souza, while Nayabundi was instigated by D’Souza into lodging another complaint.

The court observed that allegations of close proximity of former CBI special director with D’Souza were mere assumptions and not substantiated by any material on record.

The high ranking police officer was never posted in Chandigarh. Him only having graduated with D’Souza’s husband from same university/college in 1982 will not necessarily lead to any inference that he was instrumental in getting the investigation conducted in a biased manner, the bench added.

Besides, the complaints being sent to the officials on their personal email IDs or the two parties being friends on social media websites did not give rise to any presumption of mala fide, the court said.

As of Luthra, the court said, he was transferred out of Chandigarh way back in 2018. HC also dismissed claims of the doctor that the second compliant was manipulated by D’Souza.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In