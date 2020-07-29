Canadian College announces healthcare academic pathway with Chitkara University

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:36 IST

Bow Valley College in Calgary, Alberta, has announced a pathway programme with Chitkara University, India. Chitkara students who have graduated from any healthcare programme can now transfer to the health and human services management (HHSM) one-year post-diploma certificate at Bow Valley College through Chitkara University.

Eligible candidates will be offered a letter of acceptance from Bow Valley College in Canada. The students can apply for their study permit and attend a four-week orientation programme at Chitkara University before coming to Canada.

Nursing and healthcare programs are much sought after and completing them offers promising careers in Canada. Amid uncertain circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this pathway ensures that students can continue to achieve their international study goals during this time. The first cohort under the HHSM post-diploma certificate arrangement is expected to start in January 2021, based on the easing of travel and other restrictions in Canada. An innovative healthcare program, HHSM combines elements of business study and managing the Canadian Health system to prepare students for management positions in the Canadian healthcare sector.

Students who will graduate from Bow Valley College will be eligible to apply for a post-graduatework permit in Canada or even pursue other diploma programs from Bow Valley College or a degree with a public university pathway partner.

Speaking about this innovative pathway, Bow Valley College’s vice-president Dr Misheck Mwaba said, “This partnership is a significant step in providing our international learners with a seamless pathway leading to a unified system of lifelong learning. We offer global education with learning outcomes aligned to industry-validated competencies and skills in healthcare. International students are an important part of Bow Valley College’s student body, and this announcement reflects their importance to Canada and our local community. We continue to shape the future of education and make all learning count through leading practices and partnerships.”

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara ( HT Photo )

Chitkara University’s pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said,”The pathway programme is being launched at a very appropriate time. Given the current situation, students will be able to continue their education while keeping their dreams of international education intact. We have a formidable and robust faculty of healthcare at Chitkara University that spans across programmes of nursing, optometry, pharma programs and allied healthcare.”