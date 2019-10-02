e-paper
Amarinder Singh reviews Kartarpur corridor progress with central team

Amarinder also asked the central team to examine the feasibility of issuing e-permits to devotees and setting up a dedicated Passport Sewa Kendra at Dera Baba Nanak.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Centre to cut down on the 30-day notice period for pilgrims to apply online for visiting the historic Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib during the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations. He was chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the corridor project .

Amarinder also asked the central team to examine the feasibility of issuing e-permits to devotees and setting up a dedicated Passport Sewa Kendra at Dera Baba Nanak. “Such a Kendra would facilitate lakhs of devotees likely to come from far-flung and rural areas,” he said, while reiterating his request to the Centre to prevail upon Pakistan to remove the $20 visiting fee on pilgrims. He also sought that a minimum of Rs 10,000 in Indian currency per person be allowed to be taken for the visit.

Reviewing the construction of the bridge over Budhi Raavi Channel and the four-lane highway, as well as the design of Darshan Sthal, the CM asked the Central team to get these executed at the earliest. On the Rs 178 crore state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building, he added the building was likely to be completed by October 31, 2019. The progress of the dedicated service road being temporarily constructed to connect with the international boundary during the current year would be completed by October 15, the meeting was informed.

Responding to the number of pilgrims to be allowed daily, joint secretary, Union home ministry, SCL Das added that the Central team had raised the issue with their Pakistani counterparts. So far, Pakistan has been willing to allow a maximum of 5,000 devotees daily, with the limit to be increased to 10,000 and more on special days.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:02 IST

