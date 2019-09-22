Car of PU student council’s vice-president vandalised on campus

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:41 IST

Unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the car of newly elected Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) vice-president Rahul Kumar while it was parked outside a hostel on the campus

“I had parked the car outside boys’ hostel number 4 just before midnight on Friday. I didn’t use it in the morning. On reaching the parking spot around 4pm on Saturday, I was shocked to see its windscreen shattered,” said the National Student Organisation of India (NSUI) leader. The car is registered in his father’s name, he said.

Rahul Kumar of NSUI was elected vice-president of the PU student council on September 6. ( HT PHOTO )

Hinting of “political rivalry”, Rahul said though there are closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the parking area, his car was outside their range.

A team from the Sector 11 police station visited the spot. Though Rahul did not submit a formal complaint, they registered a daily diary report.

“We are trying to investigate the matter. As the CCTV footage revealed nothing, we are looking for other clues,” said a police official, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile chief of university security Ashwani Kaul said Rahul had not informed him about the incident.

“We will look into the matter after a formal complaint is made,” he said.

Last year, the car of then PUCSC joint secretary Vipul Atray was also vandalised on campus.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:38 IST