Car snatched in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:06 IST

Five unidentified youths snatched a Maruti Swift car from a 27-year-old man near the roundabout dividing sectors Sectors 37 an 38 on Saturday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as Prateek Gupta of Sector 37, who works with a pharmaceutical company as a technical assistant. “Prateek had gone to drop a friend up to the roundabout from where his friend took an auto-rickshaw for Phase 6, Mohali,” said police.

Prateek told the police that he was sitting in his car when the five accused knocked at the window of his car. “They asked me to step out of the car and when I did, they snatched my car keys. They then drove my car towards Mohali,” the FIR quotes Prateek.

“The men were in hoodies and denims. My mobile phone which was kept in the car was later recovered from near Franco Hotel in Mohali,” Prateek said.

Police have taken the phone into custody and are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused by scanning the closed circuit television footages procured from different locations on the escape route.

A case under Section 379 (theft), 356 (use of criminal force to commit a crime) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

As per police, the accused as per described by the complaint appear to be youngsters and Mohali police have also been alerted to assist in the case.