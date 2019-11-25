e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Car snatched in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five unidentified youths snatched a Maruti Swift car from a 27-year-old man near the roundabout dividing sectors Sectors 37 an 38 on Saturday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as Prateek Gupta of Sector 37, who works with a pharmaceutical company as a technical assistant. “Prateek had gone to drop a friend up to the roundabout from where his friend took an auto-rickshaw for Phase 6, Mohali,” said police.

Prateek told the police that he was sitting in his car when the five accused knocked at the window of his car. “They asked me to step out of the car and when I did, they snatched my car keys. They then drove my car towards Mohali,” the FIR quotes Prateek.

“The men were in hoodies and denims. My mobile phone which was kept in the car was later recovered from near Franco Hotel in Mohali,” Prateek said.

Police have taken the phone into custody and are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused by scanning the closed circuit television footages procured from different locations on the escape route.

A case under Section 379 (theft), 356 (use of criminal force to commit a crime) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

As per police, the accused as per described by the complaint appear to be youngsters and Mohali police have also been alerted to assist in the case.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News