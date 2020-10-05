e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CBI court to check attendance of juvenile who gave fake certificate for PEC admission

CBI court to check attendance of juvenile who gave fake certificate for PEC admission

The Juvenile Justice Board on November 14, 2018, had awarded six juveniles three years of reformation with a fine of Rs 600, cut short later by CBI court to one year of community service

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The CBI court wants to check the attendance of a juvenile awarded community service for submitting a fake certificate to get admitted to PEC Chandigarh.
The CBI court wants to check the attendance of a juvenile awarded community service for submitting a fake certificate to get admitted to PEC Chandigarh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has asked for the attendance report of a juvenile awarded community service for a year for taking admission in PEC University of Technology on the basis fake Nepalese citizen certificates in 2010.

The court issued the notice to the district child welfare officer, Panchkula, to submit the attendance report even as records of five other juveniles have already been submitted.

“The district child welfare officer is directed to submit the attendance report of (the juvenile) on or before October 12,” the court order reads, referring to the youngster who joined community service from March 3 to September 30.

The special CBI court had in January provided relief to six juveniles by cutting short their three-year reformation to one year of community service.

The case was registered against 11 persons, including the six juveniles and five others whose trial is pending before the special judicial magistrate.

The juveniles, citizens of India, procured fake certificates to prove they were Nepalese citizens to get seats in PEC through the direct admission of student abroad scheme.

They had spent a year at the institute before the matter came to light.

The Juvenile Justice Board on November 14, 2018, had awarded them three years of reformation with a fine of
Rs 600. Later, in a statement in the CBI court, the youths admitted their guilt and pleaded for leniency.

The CBI court Later converted their three-year reformation to one year of community service.

tags
top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In