Home / Chandigarh / CBSE Class-10 exams: 5 students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, tied on top in tricity

CBSE Class-10 exams: 5 students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, tied on top in tricity

Two students from the same school are sharing third position with two other children from Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:41 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Of 194 students who appeared for the exam from the school, 66 have secured above 95% and 130 above 90%.
Of 194 students who appeared for the exam from the school, 66 have secured above 95% and 130 above 90%.
         

With five of its students scoring 99%, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, grabbed the top spot in the tricity in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As the results were announced on Wednesday, it emerged that Ashmita Sen Gupta, Bhuvi Kansal, Garima, Parv Aggarwal and Rasleen Kaur, all students of this school, tied for the first position in the tricity, having secured 495 marks out of 500. Two students from the same school have tied for the third position with two other children, at 98.6%.

Of 194 students who appeared for the exam from the school, 66 have secured above 95% and 130 above 90%.

Gulshan Kaur, principal, said, “It is all due to the efforts of the students and teachers. We focus on holistic growth of children; academic excellence follows.”

The second position in the tricity was secured by Vrinda Gupta of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, with 98.8%.

Carrying on the tradition

Students from this Panchkula school have been securing top positions year after year. Inaugurated in 1994, the co-educational school is a constituent institution of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

In the CBSE Class-12 exams this year, Krisha Sethi was a tied tricity topper in humanities stream.

In the Class 10 exams last year, the school bagged three top ranks in the tricity with two of its students securing All India Rank 2 and 3. In 2018 as well, three of its students shared the top rank in the tricity.

“Do what you want,” says Ashmita, who is intrigued by social sciences. Parv advises, “Do your best and keep away from social media distractions,” while for Bhuvi, “Staying stress free and being regular in studies” worked.

Garima says, “Hardwork is what pays and there are no short cuts to success,” while for Rasleen Kaur, “There is no hard and fast rule to success. Just fall in love with what you do and success will follow.”

