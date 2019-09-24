CBSE Class 12 topper shares his mantra for success

chandigarh

Anurag Sengar, who topped the Class 12 CBSE board examinations in commerce in 2006, is now working as the deputy general manager for strategy and business with Vodafone group. He says academics and marks play a major role in one’s life as they lay the foundation for the rest of life.

How important are marks? Did it play some role in shaping your career?

Absolutely it did. I topped in my region, because of which I was able to secure a seat in the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi which is the best commerce college in the country. It played a very key role in my career. It’s been 10 years that I passed out of the college but even if I still sit for an interview, this is the first brand name highlighted on my CV.

Has your career been consistent after that? What happened after that, did you top all your exams?

I think one needs to prioritise his or her goals. In school, my only goal was to excel in academics. In college, I realised that there are other traits in personality which are important. I focused on them as a personal choice. After my graduation, I completed charted accountancy in Delhi and started working with top multi-national companies. So, career progression has been consistent. Now, I am looking for leadership goals.

Your upbringing of Chandigarh, was it a boon or bane?

Of course, a boon. I curse myself at times that I had to leave such a beautiful city.

Your message to students?

One should take the Classes 10 and 12 board exams very seriously. It lays the foundation of the rest of life.

What changes in schools, you think can help students?

I would say my school was liberal compared to the others. It was flexible and gave us time to prepare well. If one thing is to add, I would say there should be more career awareness among the students.

How did you ace your exams?

You have to put in extra effort, study accordingly, keep on practising till you identify your strengths and make sure at least on those areas, you are the best. For me, it was math and accounts which were my strong points. I ensured that I scored maximum in these subjects. It is still helping me now.

Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?

10 years from now, I see myself in a leadership role as the chief financial officer of a large conglomerate.

