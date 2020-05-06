e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Central support meagre, says Punjab health minister

Central support meagre, says Punjab health minister

He said despite requests by him and finance minister Manpreet Badal, the Centre has not released adequate funds to Punjab

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Pathankot
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the central government has provided a meagre support of Rs 71 crore to the state to fight against Covid-19.

“Despite the little support from New Delhi, Punjab is fighting the pandemic with full might and is able to contain it,” said Sidhu, who reviewed the facilities at various hospitals and Covid-19 isolation facilities here.

Talking to the media, he said despite requests by him and finance minister Manpreet Badal, the Centre has not released adequate funds to Punjab.

Over the sudden surge in the cases of Covid -19 in Punjab in the recent past, Sidhu, “Initially, the cases were under control, but with the return of Punjab natives from other parts of

the country, the cases saw a sudden spike. But our people have the right to return back and we cannot turn our face away from them.”

Later in Gurdaspur, Sidhu claimed that best arrangements have been made for the Hazoor Sahib returnees in the state and effective treatment is being provided to those pilgrims who have been found coronavirus positive.

Sidhu said that sampling of the all Nanded returnees will be completed by Wednesday evening.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news