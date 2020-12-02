CGST official held for graft gets bail

chandigarh

A CBI special court has granted bail to a central goods and sales tax (CGST) official, Vijay Sehra, accused in a graft case.

The court granted the bail on the condition that he will not tamper with the evidence, will not influence the witnesses and will not leave India without permission of the court. He has also been directed to furnish bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with a surety of the same amount.

On November 7, CBI had arrested Sehra while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an auto-rickshaw driver in Sector 17.

As per the CBI, Sehra, superintendent, CGST commissionerate, Sector 17, Chandigarh, had demanded Rs 50,000 from an auto driver, as service tax. Later, the deal was finalised at Rs 20,000.

The investigating agency had recorded a conversation between the complainant and Sehra, where the latter was heard asking for the bribe to be handed over near his office in Sector 17.

Following this, a trap was laid near Sehra’s office and he was nabbed while receiving the bribe amount. He was sent to police custody till November 9 and was in judicial custody since then.

CBI had also searched his office and residence and seized some documents.