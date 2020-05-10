Chandigarh administration allots two new petrol pumps to CITCO

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:36 IST

The Chandigarh administration has allotted two new petrol pumps to Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) near poultry farm at Hallo Majra and in Raipur Kalan, Industrial Area, Phase 3.

CITCO is facing huge losses with no source of revenue amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per sources, the newly opened petrol pumps will be run by CITCO in tandem with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and their construction has almost been completed. The inauguration is scheduled for June 1.

Presently, CITCO owns four petrol pumps in the city including the compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing pump on Madhya Marg in Sector 17.

Chief General Manager of CITCO, Rakesh Kumar Popli, said “CITCO needed a new source of income amid the Covid-19 lockdown. We are hopeful commercial operations will start by the end of May “

Recently, CITCO had demanded ₹33-crore grant-in-aid from the UT administrator for its survival amid uncertainty on when operations in the tourism and hospitality industry will resume.

With a yearly turnover of around ₹500 crore, CITCO owns some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens, and a petrol pump.