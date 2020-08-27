e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration to spend ₹10 lakh on urgent cleaning of Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh administration to spend ₹10 lakh on urgent cleaning of Sukhna Lake

The officials of the UT engineering department said that though cleaning is annual work, the present drive is an urgent matter because of flooding caused by the release of excess water from Sukhna flood gates.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On August 23, the flood gates had to be opened after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1163 feet.
On August 23, the flood gates had to be opened after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1163 feet.(HT FILE)
         

Keeping in mind the increase in the water level of the Sukhna Lake due to incessant rains, the UT administration has decided to spend ₹10 lakh on immediate cleaning of garbage and weeds from the water resource.

The officials of the UT engineering department said that though cleaning is annual work, the present drive is an urgent matter because of flooding caused by the release of excess water from Sukhna flood gates.

“The high court has also issued guidelines from time to time regarding the cleaning of Sukhna Lake. The heavy growth of weeds and garbage lower the water storage capacity of the lake. Last year, a private agency hired by the engineering department had begun cleaning in October, but had to suspend it with the lockdown in March this year,” said a senior department official wishing not to be named.

The department has now floated a fresh tender, and after the work is allotted, it will take another six months to complete.

On August 23, the flood gates had to be opened after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1163 feet. The resulting discharge wreaked havoc down the Sukhna choe in the low-lying areas of Baltana in Zirakpur, Mohali. There was widespread damage and several areas were submerged in 8-10 feet flood waters. In Chandigarh, too, several bridges constructed on the Sukhna choe had to be closed to traffic.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In