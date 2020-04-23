e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn doubles stipend of GMCH-32 interns

Chandigarh admn doubles stipend of GMCH-32 interns

The students will now get ₹18,000 per month

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT administrator VP Singh Badnore decided to increase the stipend being received by the interns of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, from ₹ 300 per day to ₹600 per day. The students will now get ₹18,000 per month. The interns had earlier written to the UT administration seeking a hike as their working hours had increased to around 14 hours amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

