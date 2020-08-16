e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn invites bids for fourth time in a year for Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat restoration

Chandigarh admn invites bids for fourth time in a year for Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat restoration

It was in August 2019 that the engineering department floated the first tender for ₹25-crore project. No bid has been received in the past three attempts

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration has invited bids for restoration work at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariats for the fourth time in one year.

The Punjab and Haryana civil secretariats, legislative assembly of the two states and the Punjab and Haryana high court are part of the Capitol Complex. The buildings, designed by French architect Le Corbusier, were constructed between 1955 and 1958. The Capitol Complex was declared a Unesco heritage site in 2016.

It was in August 2019 that the engineering department floated a tender inviting companies to undertake the ₹25-crore project of restoring, preserving, conserving and managing the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat building.

After no bid was received, the eligibility conditions were relaxed and a fresh tender floated in October 2019. However, the department found no taker. A similar response was received during the third attempt in March this year, leading to the fourth attempt this month.

Under the project, the secretariat building is to be restored in its original form. It involves work primarily on the sealing and flooring, the cost of which is pegged at around ₹19.85 crore. For piping and other public health works, the administration will spend another ₹2.6 crore, and for the electricity work, a budget of ₹3 crore has been sanctioned.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In