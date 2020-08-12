e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn relaxes night curfew for Janmashtami

Chandigarh admn relaxes night curfew for Janmashtami

Allows devotees to visit temples till 1am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

On account of Janmashtami celebrations, the UT administration partially relaxed the night curfew till 1am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday to allow devotees to visit temples.

Currently, the night curfew lasts from 10pm to 5am.

It also made an appeal to people to avoid crowding while offering prayers and strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitising hands and avoiding touching the face, eyes and nose.

