Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Beopar Mandal demands shop timings be relaxed

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal demands shop timings be relaxed

CBM chairman Charanjiv Singh said shops should be allowed to remain open till 8pm

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 23:24 IST
As the Centre’s instructions to shorten curfew hours from 9pm to 5am will come into effect from Monday, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has written to the administration, demanding that they take a cue from this and relax working hours for shopkeepers.

Charanjiv Singh, CBM chairman said, “When shops were allowed to reopen in the beginning of May, the temperatures were relatively lower. But now that temperatures going above 40 °C has become normal, the Chandigarh administration must ensure that shop timings are further extended as people will stay home in the afternoons and only come out in the evenings.”

He added that since curfew will be imposed from 9pm onwards, the shops should be allowed to open till 8 pm.

Singh added that since there was some confusion regarding the opening of shops on Sunday, he asked the administration to allow shopkeepers to open their shops on Sunday if they wish and issue an order for the same.

CBM president Anil Vohra added that letters had been sent to all officials including UT adviser Manoj Parida, UT deputy commissioner (DC) Mandip Singh Brar and municipal commissioner KK Yadav. “We have been assured that the issue will be discussed in the war room briefing held by UT administrator VPS Badnore on Monday,” he added.

