Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh bribery case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused

Chandigarh bribery case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused

The accused were identified as Dinesh Tiwari and Gyaninder, both officials of Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh.

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The case dates back to October 10, 2017, when the CBI had arrested a scientist of the Central Ground Water Board, an IMTECH employee, and an alleged middleman acting on behalf of a Gurugram-based businessman.
The case dates back to October 10, 2017, when the CBI had arrested a scientist of the Central Ground Water Board, an IMTECH employee, and an alleged middleman acting on behalf of a Gurugram-based businessman.(PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused in a graft case in the special court of CBI here.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Tiwari and Gyaninder, both officials of Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh.

The case dates back to October 10, 2017, when the CBI had arrested Sanjay Pandey, scientist of the Central Ground Water Board, Chander Parkash Midda, an IMTECH employee, and Dinesh Kumar, an alleged middleman acting on behalf of Gurugram-based businessman Savraj Kandoi.

The CBI had claimed that it had received a tip-off that a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh was being paid by Kumar to Pandey at Midda’s house in Sector 39B, Chandigarh, to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) for Kandoi’s bottling plant.

CBI chargesheeted two more accused after gathering further evidence.

