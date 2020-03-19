Chandigarh confirms first positive case of coronavirus

chandigarh

A 23-year-old woman, who recently flew back from England, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, making her the first confirmed case in the tricity.

The patient, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 21, had reported at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, earlier in the day, complaining that she had developed a cold and

fever after landing at the Amritsar airport on March 15 (Sunday). The symptoms had later subsided.

Her sample was sent to the testing centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which returned positive results on late Wednesday night.

GMCH authorities said the patient, along with her mother, had been put under isolation and surveillance at the hospital, while her remaining family members had been quarantined at home.

Chandigarh’s state surveillance officer Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill said, “ A young female, resident of Chandigarh with history of returning from England on Sunday morning, developed fever and cold on Monday. But the symptoms subsided and right now (she has) no symptoms at GMCH-32. She tested positive as per report received from PGIMER’s department of virology.”

He said they were following all protocols regarding quarantine of people, who may have come in contact with her.

TWO CASES TURN OUT NEGATIVE

Two more women, admitted at Government Multi-Specialty College and Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday. Their test results returned negative. Among the two patients were a young and an elderly female. After their isolation at GMSH, their samples were sent to PGIMER. While the young patient had recently travelled to Sharjah, the elderly woman had no travel history.

HC IMPOSES FRESH RESTRICTIONS

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put fresh restrictions on entry to the high court (HC) premises. It said all cases under adjudication will be adjourned by at least four weeks.

Earlier, on March 16, the court had restricted its functioning to hearing urgent cases only.

The court also designated seven benches where lawyers can bring pleas requiring urgent hearing in fresh as well as sub-judice cases. It reiterated that entry of litigants is prohibited, except in cases of personal appearance specifically ordered by the court.

Also, the advocates have been asked to ensure that only one lawyer per case attends hearings. Entry of law interns has also been restricted.