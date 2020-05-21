Chandigarh couple held for throwing newborn girl’s body in garbage bin

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:48 IST

A couple was arrested on Thursday for disposing the body of a newborn girl in a garbage bin near Ram Darbar on May 13.

The accused have been identified as 33-year-old Rajnish and her husband Shree Prakash, who live in a rented accommodation in Ram Darbar and hail from Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh.

“The woman had given birth to a stillborn girl on May 13 and on the same day Prakash took the body to perform last rites,” said a police official.

“However, Prakash disposed the body in the dustbin near a tubewell adjacent to the main road that leads to Ram Darbar from 3BRD. The baby was delivered at their house and the couple was helped by their neighbour Savita, who confirmed that the baby was stillborn,” said the official.

“Rajnish was forcefully married off by her parents at the age of 13 and she delivered her first child when she was 16,” added the police official.

Prakash, works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Chandigarh and they are parents to a 17-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy.

Police said autopsy of the baby will be done on Friday and they had started collecting DNA samples of the parents.