e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh dentist booked for cheating Kenyan woman

Chandigarh dentist booked for cheating Kenyan woman

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Chandigarh-based dentist has been booked for allegedly cheating a Kenyan woman by providing her ‘substandard’ dental implants.

Enid Nayabundi, 52, of Nairobi has accused Dr Mohit Dhawan of Avance Dental Care at Sector 21 of cheating her when she came to India for dental implants between December 12 and 15, 2017, and again from May 14 to 27, 2018.

She alleged that Dr Dhawan told her that she would get soft dentures, but will have to wait for the second part of the procedure. By the time of her departure, she was told that her implants were not ready yet and they would be delivered to her in a few days. Enid finally received a set of dentures via courier on March 14, 2018, but found them to be of ‘poor quality’ which would not even fit on her gums. She said during her second visit, she had to wait for long before her crowns were installed at the last minute and as she was due to leave for the airport, the job was done in a hurried manner.

On July 7, 2018, she said she visited her dentist in Nairobi for assessment, who detected some faults in the work done.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of IPC against Dr Dhawan.

The dentist, meanwhile, has denied the allegations and claimed that he was being falsely implicated. “Sinister attempts to tarnish the persona and reputation are being made with not an iota of evidence,” he claimed, adding that “senior IPS officers, police and administrative authorities were pursuing a vendetta against him”. He said the patient was not in India on the days she claimed that she had visited the country to get implants.

top news
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK highlights: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
RR vs CSK highlights: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In