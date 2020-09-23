Chandigarh dentist booked for cheating Kenyan woman

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:03 IST

A Chandigarh-based dentist has been booked for allegedly cheating a Kenyan woman by providing her ‘substandard’ dental implants.

Enid Nayabundi, 52, of Nairobi has accused Dr Mohit Dhawan of Avance Dental Care at Sector 21 of cheating her when she came to India for dental implants between December 12 and 15, 2017, and again from May 14 to 27, 2018.

She alleged that Dr Dhawan told her that she would get soft dentures, but will have to wait for the second part of the procedure. By the time of her departure, she was told that her implants were not ready yet and they would be delivered to her in a few days. Enid finally received a set of dentures via courier on March 14, 2018, but found them to be of ‘poor quality’ which would not even fit on her gums. She said during her second visit, she had to wait for long before her crowns were installed at the last minute and as she was due to leave for the airport, the job was done in a hurried manner.

On July 7, 2018, she said she visited her dentist in Nairobi for assessment, who detected some faults in the work done.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of IPC against Dr Dhawan.

The dentist, meanwhile, has denied the allegations and claimed that he was being falsely implicated. “Sinister attempts to tarnish the persona and reputation are being made with not an iota of evidence,” he claimed, adding that “senior IPS officers, police and administrative authorities were pursuing a vendetta against him”. He said the patient was not in India on the days she claimed that she had visited the country to get implants.