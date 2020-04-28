Chandigarh DGP orders daily screening of all cops as Covid cases surge

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:25 IST

The director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Baniwal, on Tuesday ordered the screening of the entire police force on a daily basis and also directed officials to maintain records of the same.

The orders come in the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city and after multiple front-line warriors including doctors, nurses and ward attendants have begun testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Our motto for Covid-19 is ‘Mehfooz raho, mehfooz rakho’. Since the force is exposing itself, it has become absolutely necessary to get them screened on a daily basis. Anyone with even the slightest of suspicion will be tested immediately to avoid spread. The police officials will be checked even when on duty,” said Baniwal.

Police are working round the clock and in areas most affected by the virus, he said, adding, “The risk of getting infected is quite high and we can’t afford to get the health of our frontline heroes compromised.”

Till now, the lower rung officials with longer duty hours working at checkpoints were being screened, but fresh orders include checking of senior superintendents (SSPs), superintendents (SPs), deputy superintendents (DSPs), station house officers (SHOs) and sub-inspectors as well. At present more than 4,000 police men and women from all units are deployed to enforce curfew orders and maintain law and order.

ALL UNIT IN-CHARGES TO CHECK FOR SYMPTOMS

The orders instruct all unit in-charges to ask questions to the men and women working with them, related to basic symptoms like cough, difficulty in breathing, if a family member has flu-like symptoms, did he/she come in contact with a Covid-19 positive case in the last 15 days, diarrhoea, loss of taste and smell.

SSP CLEARS AIR OVER HER SELF-ISOLATION

SSP Nilambari Jagadale came under scrutiny after her picture along with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 at Bapu Dham went viral on social media. Jagadale stated that even though she didn’t come in direct contact with the person while distributing langar in the area, on Tuesday she contacted the health department to get herself examined. “According to health officials, I don’t require to go under quarantine or self-isolation because I didn’t come in close or direct contact with the concerned person. And as per the guidelines framed by the Union health ministry, I don’t need to be quarantined,” she stated.