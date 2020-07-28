e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh education dept asks parents for feedback on reopening of schools

Chandigarh education dept asks parents for feedback on reopening of schools

This comes after the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) directed states to get feedback from parents on when they want schools to reopen and what changes they expect to be implemented

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:37 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Chandigarh school education department has directed schools to seek feedback from parents of students by July 30 on reopening of schools.

This comes after the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) directed states to get feedback from parents on when they want schools to reopen and what changes they expect to be implemented.

District education officer, Harbir Anand, said, “Opinion of parents is necessary to reopen schools. We have directed schools to get feedback from parents which we will analyse and send a report to MHRD.”

In the communication sent to heads of schools, the education department has sought feedback from parents on the likely period they will be comfortable with for reopening of schools, with August, September and October as options.

Parents have also been asked their expectations when they reopen and they can also give their feedback on other aspects related to the matter.

As per ministry of home affair’s guidelines of Unlock 2.0, schools are closed till July 31.

Schools in Chandigarh have been closed since the lockdown began in March. As per government directives, staffers have been allowed to work from home now. However, few staffers are allowed to attend offices in case of urgency.

“We are waiting for government directives on when schools will be allowed to open till we take further steps,” the DEO said.

top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In