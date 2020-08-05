Chandigarh education dept issues revised schedule for Class-11 admission

chandigarh

Aug 05, 2020

The Chandigarh education department on Wednesday issued a revised schedule for admissions to Class 11 in government senior secondary schools.

The revised schedule was issued as the last date to apply for admission to Class 11 was extended from July 30 to August 3 after glitches were reported on the website on the first day of registration.

According to the schedule, the list of students with objections will be displayed on the website on August 7 and the merit list on August 14. Candidates can submit their objections from August 14 to August 15. The final list on allotment of schools will be out on August 20.

Apply to colleges by August 7

Also, the last date to apply for admission to various undergraduate courses in government and aided colleges of the city has been extended to August 7 from August 5.