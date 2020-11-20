e-paper
Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C

Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 21 and 22 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 11 degrees

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
         

Following snowfall in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week, minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped below 10°C, for first time this season, in early hours of Friday.

It was recorded at 9.7°C as compared to 11.2°C the previous day. However, maximum temperature went a notch up from 22.5°C to 23.5°C.

“Winds coming down from the hills are cooling the region, which is normal during this time of the year. However, due to cloudy weather expected in the city over the weekend, it is possible that minimum temperature will go above 10°C again,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, after staying at good (0-50) and satisfactory (50-100) level due to rains earlier this week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) went into the moderate level (100-200) once again on Friday.

It was recorded between 100 and 110 throughout the day at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 25. The weatherman attributed it to the inversion of temperature, adding that the air quality is likely to worsen, with AQI entering the poor bracket (200-300), as the temperature falls.

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 21 and 22 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 11 degrees.

