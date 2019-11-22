Chandigarh General Post Office to remain open on Sundays

chandigarh

General Post Office, Sector 17, has decided to set up special counters for booking registered letters, speed post and parcels on Sundays.

Manoj Kumar, senior superintendent of Post office, Chandigarh division, said from November 24, special counters will remain open from 11am to 5pm every Sunday.

“It is a step towards improving customer service. We are hopeful of receiving a good response,” Jatinder Kapoor, superintendent at the office, said.

Also, the services of the night counter have been extended till 7pm. The extended services will be reviewed as per public response, officials said.