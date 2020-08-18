e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh hospital to start ayurveda medicine trials on Covid patients

Chandigarh hospital to start ayurveda medicine trials on Covid patients

The study will be undertaken in collaboration with Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Respiratory Disorders in Patiala.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital will soon conduct trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ayurvedic interventions like ashwagandha tablets and shunthi capsule on mild to moderately symptomatic Covid-19 patients in the city.

The study will be undertaken in collaboration with Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Respiratory Disorders in Patiala.

Earlier last week, the Ayush ministry had given approval for the study titled “A Prospective Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ayurveda Interventions (Ashwagandha Tablet and Shunti Capsule)’ in the management of Covid-19 infection (mild to moderate symptoms).

“We already have around 70-patient capacity. They will receive allopathic treatment. However, the trail will be conducted on the patients for ayurvedic interventions, specifically ashwagandha tablets and shunthi capsule and collate data on their safety and efficacy,” said Naresh Mittal, general secretary of the college management committee.

top news
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In