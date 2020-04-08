e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh makes wearing masks mandatory in public

Chandigarh makes wearing masks mandatory in public

Decision was taken in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore. However, no penal action has been announced yet

chandigarh Updated: Apr 08, 2020 02:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The decision was taken in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore. However, no penal action has been announced yet.
The decision was taken in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore. However, no penal action has been announced yet.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

The UT administration on Tuesday decided to make it mandatory for Chandigarh residents to cover their mouth with a mask or cloth in public places as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was taken in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore. However, no penal action has been announced yet.

Water, power bills deferred

Also, giving relief to water and power consumers, the administration decided to defer the payment of bills. The payment of house rent has also been deferred. Finance secretary AK Sinha said the extended deadlines will be decided shortly. The education department informed Badnore about online classes being held for Classes 9 and 11. The administrator directed the department to explore the possibility of providing online classes to students in Classes 1 to 8 as well.

Private schools warned

Meanwhile, the UT education department has warned schools of derecognition if they flout the advisory on deferring fee submission. Private schools were directed on March 30 to reschedule the last date of fee payment for 2020-21 amid the lockdown. It further stated that the new date should be fixed at least one month after reopening of schools. However, the UT education department clarified that recent reminders for fee payment sent to parents on apps of some schools were generated automatically. Schools have been told to update the apps.

top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Covid-19: Lockdown may be extended. Bhilwara model key containment plan
Covid-19: Lockdown may be extended. Bhilwara model key containment plan
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news