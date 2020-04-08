Chandigarh makes wearing masks mandatory in public

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 02:03 IST

The UT administration on Tuesday decided to make it mandatory for Chandigarh residents to cover their mouth with a mask or cloth in public places as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was taken in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore. However, no penal action has been announced yet.

Water, power bills deferred

Also, giving relief to water and power consumers, the administration decided to defer the payment of bills. The payment of house rent has also been deferred. Finance secretary AK Sinha said the extended deadlines will be decided shortly. The education department informed Badnore about online classes being held for Classes 9 and 11. The administrator directed the department to explore the possibility of providing online classes to students in Classes 1 to 8 as well.

Private schools warned

Meanwhile, the UT education department has warned schools of derecognition if they flout the advisory on deferring fee submission. Private schools were directed on March 30 to reschedule the last date of fee payment for 2020-21 amid the lockdown. It further stated that the new date should be fixed at least one month after reopening of schools. However, the UT education department clarified that recent reminders for fee payment sent to parents on apps of some schools were generated automatically. Schools have been told to update the apps.