e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Chandigarh man acquitted in 2017 cheque bounce case

The accused was allegedly paying rent through different cheques but one cheque was dishonoured with the remark ‘payment stopped by drawer

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district court, Chandigarh, has acquitted Sanjay Arora ,sole proprietor of M/s Rajshree Industries in a cheque bounce case.

In his complaint, SM Nehra, a resident of Sector 28-D, Chandigarh, said that Arora approached him in April 2017 for getting a premises owned by him on rent. They entered into an agreement to rent out the shop in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

He said that as per rent agreement, the premises would be rented out between May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018 at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 lakh which came to ₹1.35 lakh after TDS deduction. Arora vacated the premises before the agreed period, but was still liable to pay the entire rent for the remaining period.

Nehra added that Arora was paying the rent through different cheques but one cheque was dishonoured with the remark ‘payment stopped by drawer’.

Nehra approached Arora to get the cheque encashed or to make the payment for January, 2018 . Following this, he moved court and it was averred that accused Arora has cheated and defrauded the complainant with malafide and dishonest intention.

However, after the arguments the court acquitted the accused. The order read, “Offence under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act is not made out against accused as the complainant has failed to prove his case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt. Consequently, the present complaint is dismissed and the accused is acquitted.”

top news
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News