Chandigarh man acquitted in 2017 cheque bounce case

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:15 IST

The district court, Chandigarh, has acquitted Sanjay Arora ,sole proprietor of M/s Rajshree Industries in a cheque bounce case.

In his complaint, SM Nehra, a resident of Sector 28-D, Chandigarh, said that Arora approached him in April 2017 for getting a premises owned by him on rent. They entered into an agreement to rent out the shop in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

He said that as per rent agreement, the premises would be rented out between May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018 at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 lakh which came to ₹1.35 lakh after TDS deduction. Arora vacated the premises before the agreed period, but was still liable to pay the entire rent for the remaining period.

Nehra added that Arora was paying the rent through different cheques but one cheque was dishonoured with the remark ‘payment stopped by drawer’.

Nehra approached Arora to get the cheque encashed or to make the payment for January, 2018 . Following this, he moved court and it was averred that accused Arora has cheated and defrauded the complainant with malafide and dishonest intention.

However, after the arguments the court acquitted the accused. The order read, “Offence under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act is not made out against accused as the complainant has failed to prove his case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt. Consequently, the present complaint is dismissed and the accused is acquitted.”