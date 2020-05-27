e-paper
Chandigarh man held with 10gm heroin

The accused was identified as 24-year-old Krishna who resides at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology campus in Sector 25

chandigarh Updated: May 27, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
A Chandigarh man was arrested with 10gm heroin on Tuesday. The accused was identified as 24-year-old Krishna who resides at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) campus in Sector 25 as his father works as a Class 4 employee there.

Police said the accused was rounded up on suspicion and was later arrested after heroin was recovered from him.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police station. The arrested accused sent to judicial custody.

Police said no prior cases had been found against the accused. Krishna who was unemployed consumed heroin regularly and also supplied it to nearby colonies, police added.

