Chandigarh: Man impregnates 14-year-old niece, held

Chandigarh: Man impregnates 14-year-old niece, held

The accused had been raping the minor for the past one year.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police here have arrested a man for raping his 14-year-old niece after she was found to be 14 weeks pregnant.

The incident came to light after Childline 1098 received an alert about the pregnant minor. The girl, who is a school dropout, complained of belly ache, following which she was taken to a local dispensary and referred to GMSH-16, Chandigarh. Upon medical examination, the child was found 14 weeks pregnant.

Childline 1098 project director Dr Sangeeta Jund interacted with the child and her parents and a case was registered against the accused who had been raping the minor for the past one year. The accused raped the child multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences in case she shared her ordeal with anyone. The girl’s pregnancy was medically terminated on October 20, 2020.

“The probability of sexual offences against girls increases when they are at home and not going to schools,” said Childline 1098 director Col Ravi Bedi.

