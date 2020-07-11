Chandigarh man tests positive for Covid-19 after death, toll rises to 8

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:40 IST

A 40-year-old man from Sector 52 tested positive for Covid-19 two days after his death, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to eight on Saturday.

The man was brought dead to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Thursday, after which his samples were sent for testing, said health officials.

The health department, in a release, stated that the deceased is known to have an alcoholic addiction and was also suffering from chronic liver disease. Samples of five of his family members have been collected for testing.

Of the seven fatalities earlier, five were of senior citizens while a three-day-old girl has also succumbed to the disease. The case fatality rate stands at 1.45%, lower than the national average of 2.68%.

12 people test +ve, 5 discharged

Meanwhile, 12 more people, including a 26-year-old woman from Sector 52, tested positive for Covid-19 while five were discharged, taking the number of total cases and recoveries to 549 and 413, respectively. As many as 128 cases remain active.

Among those found infected, four are from Sector 44: 44-year-old woman, 38-year-old man and two teenagers, aged 13 and 17. They are family contacts of already diagnosed cases, and so is a 20-year-old patient residing on the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

A 47-year-old man from Sector 37, who works at GST Bhawan, Sector 17, has also tested positive. His source of infection is currently unknown.

A 59-year-old man from Sector 50, who is working in Punjab, a 46-year-old woman from Sector 35 and three members of a Sector-32 family — two women, aged 40 and 42, and a man, aged 41 — are among the other patients Their source of infection has also not been shared by the administration.

Meanwhile, four patients have been discharged from the PGIMER and sent home while one patient has been shifted to the post discharge quarantine facility from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 46. Recovery rate in the UT stands at 75%, as compared to 63% in India.