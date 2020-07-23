e-paper
Chandigarh MC chief directs removal of four Airtel mobile towers

The firm was issued a notice last year to remove the towers, but did not act on it.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav on Thursday directed the removal of four mobile towers erected by Airtel in different parts of the city.

Constituting a panel of MC officials to remove the towers, Yadav in his order stated, “No prior permission was taken to erect the towers. A notice was issued to the company last year to remove the towers by July 23, but they have no acted on it.”

The towers are located in Industrial Area Phase 1, near Elante Mall, near pumping station in Sector 28 and near the Kishangarh community centre. The company will also have to pay penalty and rental income for the duration the towers were erected, an MC official said.

