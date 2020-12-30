Chandigarh MC proposes reduction in user fee for birth, death certificates

chandigarh

Municipal corporation (MC) of UT has proposed to reduce the user charges for the services related to the issuance of birth and death certificates.

Medical officer (health) Dr Amrit Warring said the issue regarding rationalisation of user fee will be tabled for approval during the finance and contract committee meeting scheduled on December 31.

The move comes after the census directorate, UT,told MC in a recentmeeting that higher user charges presently imposed by the civic body were not in conformity with the provisions of the registration of births and deaths rules.

LAST REVISED IN 2015

The MC had last revised the charges in 2015 when it began online registration for the issuance of birth and death certificates. Dr Warring said the rates are being revised as per the directions given by the census department.

While there is no change in the fee for the issuance of first or subsequent copies of both birth and death certificates, late charges have been majorly curtailed. For instance, MC will charge just Rs 5 for addition of a name in the birth certificate after one yearagainst the amount of Rs 500 charged presently. The civic body will not charge anything for addition of the name within one year against Rs 50 charged at present.

Then, entry in the death certificate within 21 days of the demise will not attract any charges against Rs 50 taken now. As per the proposed rates, the civic body will not charge anything in the corrections in death certificate such as the change of address or deceased’s name against Rs 100 charged at present.

The corporation receives about 100 applications on an average per day for the services related to both birth and death certificates.