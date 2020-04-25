Chandigarh MC sets up command centre for Covid-19 management

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:34 IST

munieshwer.sagar@htlive.com

For improved coordination, monitoring and implementation of the Covid-19 management plan, a new integrated control and command centre has been set up at the Chandigarh municipal corporation office in Sector 17.

The centre aims to bring under one roof the civic body, police officials and the UT health department, among various other departments involved in the containment of Covid-19 in the city.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the centre had been set up at the MC office to regulate all anti-covid operations in the city. “In these difficult times when there is no certainty about the period of the pandemic and consequent restrictions, a more coordinated approach is needed, which is why MC has set up the centre on a transition basis,” he added.

The new centre will use a more coordinated approach to monitoring, data analysis and response to the Covid-19 pandemic issues for better real-time decisions.

MC commissioner said the information generated through different applications downloaded by people during quarantine and information on vendor movement generated through GPS application given to them will be collated and analysed.

“Similarly, all calls made to 112 and MC helpline numbers will be processed and mapped as per area and problems. This will allow us to prepare better strategy in dealing with people’s problems,” he said, adding that the live feed from CCTV cameras installed across the city will be also be monitored at the centre.

Yadav further said the formats for information submission had been shared with the health and police departments. “Information related to the Covid-19 management provided by these departments will be also be geographically mapped and analysed at the centre,” he added.

TIMINGS FOR HOME DELIVERY

For opening of shops strictly for home delivery of essential commodities by the shopkeepers and other online delivery agencies such as Zomato and Swiggy, the timings for grocery/kiryana, meat and fish, fruit and vegetable will be from 9am to 9pm. For shops providing milk and eggs, the timings will be 5am to 9pm. These timings are only for shopkeepers and other online agencies and not for general public. For general public, the timing are from 10am to 2pm.

SPECIAL DRIVE FOR MODEL JAIL

The administration started a special drive for examining prisoners for coronavirus disease at Model Jail, Burail, on Friday.

In the daily review meeting, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “A special drive is being conducted for examining the inmates at Burail Jail to contain the spread of Covid-19 on the jail premises.”

There are 1,007 inmates against the sanctioned strength of 1,120 in the prison. Visitors were banned entry in the jail in March in view of the pandemic.