Chandigarh MC to construct multilevel parking in Manimajra

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:13 IST

To resolve the severe issue of parking in Manimajra and for generating additional revenue, the fund-starved municipal corporation has decided to construct a multilevel parking.

The parking is planned to come up on 2-acre land in Manimajra near Rana Ki Haveli. The space will be utilised for commercial parking in the day and for residents’ vehicles in the night. The project is expected to generate significant revenue for the MC.

The multilevel project will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model and will be allotted for a period of 15 years with a clause for increasing revenue every five years.

The project plan will be considered at the meeting of Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) to be held on Monday. Earlier, the MC had constructed a multilevel parking in Sector 17, from which it failed to generate any revenue.

“Two-acre land in Manimajra near Rana Ki Haveli is being used as a paid parking area. Since the zila parishad was merged with the MC on January 18, 2019, all the assets stand transferred to the MC,” said a senior MC official.

REQUEST SENT TO UT URBAN PLANNING DEPT

The civic body has sent a request to the UT urban planning department to earmark the land for the multilevel parking so that a request for proposal may be prepared.

A survey of the site was conducted and it has been examined by the UT chief architect, and The detailed proposal was forwarded to him along with relevant data/justification with respect to the demand of parking. “It will be required for the optimum utilisation and the proposal shall be in consonance with the overall planned development of the area,” the official added.

After getting the nod from the F&CC, an expression of interest will be invited from prospective architects for making a conceptual design, preparing technical data, technical and economic viability of the project so that it can generate maximum revenue for the MC.