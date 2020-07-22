e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Now, GMCH-32 fully equipped to perform cardiac surgeries

Chandigarh: Now, GMCH-32 fully equipped to perform cardiac surgeries

Till now, GMCH-32 was using an old machine taken on loan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/Shutterstock)
         

A new heart-lung machine has been installed at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, which will make the cardiothoracic vascular surgery department fully equipped to perform cardiac surgeries.

Till now, GMCH-32 was using an old machine taken on loan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Now, operations including single and multiple cardiac valve replacement, coronary artery bypass surgery and basic congenital heart surgeries including surgery in children born with a hole in the heart can be performed at the hospital.

A team of trained surgeons, anaesthetists, nursing staff, technicians, and a fully functional cardiology department will provide optimum operative and post-operative care, officials said.

“The machine is important because it performs the heart’s and lungs’ functions by maintaining blood flow and respiration while the patient’s heart is made to stop working while performing surgery,” said Dr Sidharath Garg, a faculty member of the department.

An MoU has also been signed between GMCH and PGIMER by UT home secretary and PGIMER director to provide mentoring and support for the newly-opened services, as and when required at GMCH. The pact was initially signed for a year and it will be extended for another year.

At present, only PGIMER, Chandigarh, PGIMS, Rohtak, and IGMC, Shimla, are providing these services among government hospitals of neighboring states of Punjab, HP and Haryana.

Director-principal of GMCH in a press release stated that the full-fledged CTVS department at GMCH will be of huge benefit to patients of tricity and neighboring states who have been waiting to be operated but still have to suffer because of long waiting lists. Patients covered under Ayushmann Bharat scheme can also easily avail of this new service at GMCH.

