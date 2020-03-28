Chandigarh Police round up more than 3,500 for violating curfew

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 00:55 IST

Since March 23, the day prohibitory orders came into force in the city, the Chandigarh Police have rounded up 3,521 people for flouting curfew norms.

Police officials posted in the central division have so far rounded up 782 people, temporarily seized 182 two-wheelers and 65 four-wheelers. Likewise, from the east division a total of 1,863 persons were rounded up, and 673 two-wheelers, 38 three-wheeler and 354 four-wheelers seized. In south sub-division, a total of 876 people were detained and 103 two-wheelers and 85 four-wheelers temporarily seized.

In the last five days, the police impounded 76 two-wheelers, six three-wheelers and 20 four-wheelers. There are six police stations each in south and east sub-division, while north has only four.

71 BOOKED UNDER SECTION 188

In order to ensure social distancing and stop people from stepping out of their houses, the police have registered 67 cases and arrested 86 people under Section 188 (disobeying orders of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Only four people were booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

The Sector 16 cricket stadium and Manimajra sports complex have been turned into detention centres. A distance of 1.5 metres is maintained among detainees. While those booked under Section 188 are granted instant bail, those booked under the other two sections are released only after they sign an undertaking to follow curfew orders.

ORDERS UNHEEDED

Persons rounded up: 3,521

Booked: 71

Arrested: 90

Vehicles seized: 1,500

Impounded: 102

*All figures since March 23