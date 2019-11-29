e-paper
Chandigarh railway station now ‘visually–impaired friendly’

Braille-enabled tactile map, platform indicators, train itinerary sign, and general signages inaugurated

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:18 IST

HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Chandigarh railway station has become ‘visually-impaired friendly’ with the inauguration of a Braille-enabled tactile map, platform indicators, train itinerary sign, and general signages on Thursday.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh along with National Association for Blind president Vinod Chadda and executive member of the association, Shiv Kumar, who is 100% visually impaired, inaugurated the map.

Kumar said the facility had made visually-impaired persons more independent, adding that it be also installed towards the Panchkula side of the station.

GUIDING SIGNS

Pancham Cajla, founder member of the NGO, Anuprayas, which initiated the project, said the tactile map is the blueprint of the railway station raised surfaces that describes the distance and location of the entrance, platforms, counters, washrooms, etc.

“The map will let visually-impaired persons know where they are, which side to turn to and how many steps to take to reach a help desk,” Cajla said, adding that general braille signs for washrooms, waiting rooms, shops along the railings of the staircase will help them get to various platforms.

