Chandigarh resident loses ₹37,000 from account

Said the cash had been siphoned off from his debit account in June this year but he had not received OTPs for these transactions

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Unidentified person (s) were booked on Saturday for siphoning off ₹37,563 from the bank account of a resident of Sector 38-D, Chandigarh.

The victim, Harkamalpreet, 27, who works at a hotel, stated in his complaint that the cash had been siphoned off from his debit account in June this year and he had not received OTPs for these transactions. A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at Sector 39 police station.

Woman duped of Rs 3,891 over KYC activation

A resident of Sector 38-D was duped of ₹3,891 on Saturday on the pretext of getting the know your customer (KYC) service of an e-wallet application activated. The victim, Prakasini Satapathy, 36, said she received a call regarding the KYC service, following which the caller took an authentication ID and deducted the money from her e-wallet’s account.

A case has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 39 police station

