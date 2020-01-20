Chandigarh residents’ body up in arms against hiked water tariff

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:37 IST

Members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) complained about the increase in water tariff in the city during their executive body meeting held at the Sector 40 community centre on Sunday.

Highlighting the issue, FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The municipal corporation (MC) implements heavy taxes under the Smart City Project but is unable to provide basic amenities to the people. Instead of getting grants from the Central government and Chandigarh administration, heavy taxes get imposed on people without any justification.”

Speaking about the proposed automatic yearly hike in the water bill, he said, “The recent hike in water bills and the proposed increase in the electricity tariff is unreasonable and an added pressure on the residents, especially senior citizens.”

RC Nayyar, chief patron of FOSWAC, said, “There should be complete transparency of accounts in the MC. The corporation should publish a booklet every year giving details of the works done and the expenditure incurred on them. No hike in water and electricity tariff should be allowed without getting their accounts audited.”

FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia also raised concern over the issue of the proposed 20% increase in house tax which will double the charges for water supply, sewage and parking fee.

ENSURE SAFETY OF SENIOR CITIZENS

Taking up the issue of crime against senior citizens, FOSWAC secretary Rannvinder Singh Gill said, “There are beat boxes in every sector which stay empty throughout the day. The patrolling police control room (PCR) vehicles remain standing. Police do not bother to check up on the senior citizens of the area concerned.”

“Earlier the station house officers (SHOs) would hold a monthly meeting with the residents of their areas, but the practice has stopped now. It needs to be restarted and coordination is needed between the police and the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs),” he added.

The chief guest of the meeting, local area councillor Gurbax Rawat, also spoke about the lack of personnel in the police force. President of the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) also spoke about the confusion faced by residents when they have any complaints regarding electricity supply.

PANEL ON WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT MEETS

FOSWAC’s women’s empowerment committee met for the first since its formation in 2019. Committee chairman Deepa Dubey of the Sector 15 RWA said 20 points were taken up for discussion, which included distribution of helmet and crime against the women.