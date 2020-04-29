Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony police post in-charge transferred to Police Lines

chandigarh

UT Police ordered transfer of the police post in-charge at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26, the hotspot of Covid-19 outbreak in the city, as they stepped up measures to ensure enforcement of stay-at-home orders at the most affected pockets on Wednesday.

In an order issued by superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Meena, sub-inspector Rohitash Kumar Yadav, posted in vigilance cell was made in-charge of the BDC police post with immediate effect. He replaced sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who was sent to Police Lines.

The reshuffle comes after reports surfaced that a Covid-19 positive case, held a rooftop party at his house in the colony and invited many people.

However, the concerned station house officer (SHO) Narinder Patial, police post in-charge and beat officials were completely unaware of the event.

Explanation sought from Sector 26 SHO

UT Police on Wednesday sought written explanation from the SHO of Sector 26, Narinder Patial, on why they were unaware of the party that took place at the residence of a Covid-19 positive patient.

Sources said if found guilty, he could be transferred.

Resort to baton wielding if need be: DSP East

In an audio clip that was leaked on multiple WhatsApp groups, the deputy superintendent of police, East, Dilsher Singh Chandel stated that since the people were not listening to the prohibitory orders, the six station house officers (SHOs) under him, in their respective areas needed to increase the number of cases against violators and rounding up of people.

“We have got directions that if the people do not listen, we need to resort to lathi charge, especially in areas of Sector 30 and 26 (containment zones). We need to do so after taking permission from duty magistrate as the infection is spreading at a rapid pace. From now, we need to be inflexible against violators,” the DSP stated in the audio.

Police have started to install cameras outside houses of people that are supposed to be under quarantine for round-the-clock surveillance. At present there are nine functional cameras.

At least 50 police personnel along with two inspectors and one station house officer (SHO) will be on duty round-the-clock outside BDC and no one will be allowed to enter or exit.

The force has been provided with protection gears, including PPE kits, masks and face shields. The outer perimeter of the area has been cordoned off by central reserve police force (CRPF).