Chandigarh’s first pedestrian underpass between Rose Garden and Sector 17 inaugurated

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:57 IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday inaugurated city’s first underpass, connecting Rose Garden in Sector 16 and Sector 17, in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida and senior UT officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Badnore appreciated the design and the construction of the underpass. The inauguration was marked by musical performances, a painting exhibition and showcasing of sculptures.

A CULTURAL WALKWAY

The pedestrian underpass connecting the Rose Garden in Sector 16 to Sector 17 will have permanent art exhibitions and music booths having facilities for karaoke. Small sized eateries are also being planned for the area.

“The aim is to develop the underpass into a tourist attraction and not just a transient space. For the initial first ten days after the inauguration, the Lalit Kala Academy will have an art exhibition, having paintings on display. Thereafter, exhibitions will continue on a rotational basis. There is also a plan to have space for playing music and karaoke, and a small eatery for coffee, tea can also be created in time,” said Mukesh Anand, special secretary-cum-UT chief engineer.

A 100-seat amphitheatre, cycle and golf cart ramps and dedicated walls for art works, paintings and sculptures to enrich the culture heritage of the city. The new underpass will allow visitors to go directly to Rose Garden without crossing Jan Marg, one of the busiest roads in the city.

A sculpture in black marble, designed by sculptor Hirday Kaushal from Haryana art and cultural affairs department, has been displayed on underpass entrances. It depicts growth of Chandigarh.

The underpass will have a special area, where art students or professionals will be allowed to draw paintings, murals and make sculptures.

The underpass has been constructed near the office of the Reserve Bank of India. It is part of the rejuvenation plan of Sector 17. The plan has been prepared with an aim to develop Sector 17 as a hub of activities and a city centre where residents of the city, nearby areas and tourists can come and enjoy recreational activities.

The 70-metre-long and 12-metre-wide underpass connecting the Rose Garden and Sector 17 has been constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore.

The project is also called heritage gateway owing to its proximity to two museums in Sector 10 and Capitol Complex.